Frey, Little to speak

BAR HARBOR — Artist Philip Frey and art critic Carl Little will discuss the book “Philip Frey: Here and Now” on Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

“Frey is a landscape painter, who paints Maine’s harbors with a bold palette that captures the light and moods of the state,” organizers said.

“Philip Frey: Here and Now” was published in 2018. It was co-written by Little and art critic Daniel Kany and features Frey’s work alongside commentary from the authors and an introduction from curator George Kinghorn.

“Frey’s art occupies the nexus between contemporary painting and brushy traditionalism,” Kany writes. “If there is a focus to this new direction in Maine painting, his art is it.”

Frey is a nationally exhibiting artist best known for his bold paintings of Maine’s coastline, landscape and working waterfronts. His work is in private and corporate collections, including those of writer Harlan Coben, Dick Wolf Films, Representative Chellie Pingree, Donald Sussman, and the University of Maine Museum of Art. After graduating from Ellsworth High School, Frey studied at Columbus College of Art and Design and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Painting from Syracuse University. He lives in Sullivan where he maintains a full-time studio.

Little is the author of numerous art books, including monographs on John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper, Dahlov Ipcar, Beverly Hallam, Francis Hamabe, Joel Babb, William Irvine, Jeffery Becton, Wendy Turner, Irene Olivieri, and Philip Barter. “Eric Hopkins: Above and Beyond” won the first John N. Cole Prize from Maine Writers & Alliance. Little writes for Art New England, Island Journal, Hyperallergic, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors, and Ornament. He has helped produce several films, including the award winning “Imber’s Left Hand.” He holds degrees from Dartmouth, Columbia and Middlebury. Little is the communications manager at the Maine Community Foundation.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.