Frenchboro holds annual lobster dinner 

FRENCHBORO — The Frenchboro community will once again welcome guests to its annual lobster dinner Saturday, Aug. 6.

The island community comes together to host this much-anticipated event, volunteering to contribute and cook pounds of lobster, bake scores of pies, donate items for the raffle and art auction, and greet and serve hundreds of guests.

Over the years, the dinner has expanded to include live music, a road race and other activities, giving the event a festival atmosphere.

Tickets are $10 ($5 for seniors) and can be purchased the day of the event. There is a 9 a.m. passenger-only ferry from Bass Harbor with a return ferry at 3 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Frenchboro Congregational Church and its outreach programs to the island community as well as island nonprofits, including the historical society, library and Solid Waste Committee.

For more information, go online to https://frenchborodinner.info or The Annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner Facebook page.