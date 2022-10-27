Free workshops help parents talk to their kids about sex

BAR HARBOR — Navigating the surprise and sometimes overwhelming questions and experiences that children have about their bodies and sex can be challenging and uncomfortable, often depending on the information parents and caregivers received growing up. But research shows that the more informed kids are about their bodies and the more open conversations they have with parents and caregivers, the healthier choices they make and the happier and safer they are.

Three age-group-specific Raising Sexually Healthy Children workshops for parents, grandparents, guardians, educators, medical providers and coaches will be held Nov. 3-5, led by sex therapist and educator Jennifer Wiessner.

The workshop on Nov. 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Mount Desert Island High School library is geared toward caregivers of children 13-17 years old. The Nov. 4 workshop will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the YWCA MDI in Bar Harbor and is for caregivers of children 9-13 years old. The Nov. 5 workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the YWCA and is for caregivers of children 0-9 years old.

The workshops are free through the support of the YWCA MDI, Healthy Acadia, The Counseling Collaborative, The Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center and The Community Love Squad. Free child care and food will be provided. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Milja Brecher-DeMuro at [email protected] or call (207) 288-3388, ext. 3#.