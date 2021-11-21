Free Thanksgiving meals offered on MDI 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Southwest Harbor’s Quietside Cafe and Ice Cream Shop will be offering both free to-go and in-person Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 25.

“It’s been a couple years since we’ve offered this, but we are excited to do it again this year,” said owner Ralph Reed.

Traditional Thanksgiving meals will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. at its location on 11 Seal Cove Road.

The restaurant will not be taking reservations as it will be on a first come, first serve basis.

“Meals will be available unless we run out of food, but we doubt that,” said Reed. “It will be so great to see everyone enjoying the day together.”

Guests are asked to wear a mask when not eating.

Southwest Harbor’s Sips Cafe and the First National Bank

Sips Cafe in Southwest Harbor and the First National Bank want to make sure those without a place to go on Thanksgiving this year will still get a traditional holiday meal.

Offering turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and the regular fixings, including a pie, for free, the restaurant is taking orders until Saturday, Nov. 20, for the take–out meal.

Thanksgiving meals will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day at Sips on 4 Clark Point Road.

To order a meal, call (207) 244-4550. If a call is placed when the restaurant is not open, leave a message that includes how many people will be served. Restaurant staff will call to confirm.

West Side Food Pantry

The West Side Food Pantry in Southwest Harbor will be donating additional Thanksgiving meal vouchers to locals in need. Vouchers are set to cover the cost of a Thanksgiving meal. Interested families should call (207) 664-8615.

Open Table MDI

Bar Harbor’s Open Table MDI will not have a Thanksgiving event on Nov. 25; however, the organization will still be holding its to-go community cafe every week, including the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. For that week, the to-go dinners will most likely include a Thanksgiving-themed dish.

Open Table MDI’s Food Access Program, which provides free meals and nonperishable food items to Island residents (and Trenton) will be active that week and volunteers will be needed on Thanksgiving Day.