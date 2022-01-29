Free STEM courses available from MIT

BAR HARBOR — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is offering access to more than a dozen online STEM tutorials starting Feb. 1 at no cost.

The courses are: Autonomous Air Vehicle Racing; Autonomous Cognitive Assistant; Remote Sensing for Disaster Response; Build a CubeSat; Unmanned Air System-Synthetic Aperture Radar; Serious Game Design and Development with AI; Embedded Security and Hardware Hacking; Data Science for Health and Medicine; Assistive Technology; Cybersecurity in Software Intensive Systems; Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Challenge; Quantum Software and Autonomous RACECAR Grand Prix. For details on each, go to beaverworks.ll.mit.edu and click on the BWSI tab.

The tutorials “are available to all students – anyone really – but mostly for high school students, all grades,” as well as middle schoolers, according to Dr. Robert “Bob” Shin, director of the MIT Lincoln Laboratory Beaver Works Center, a joint center established by MIT Lincoln Laboratory and MIT School of Engineering.

Learning is self-paced. Expect to devote two to 10 hours per week, depending on one’s background.

Additionally, MIT Beaver Works also hosts a summer program for students in grades 9, 10 and 11, which was originally on campus but went remote due to the pandemic.

This year’s summer program is July 11 to Aug. 7. Students apply March 1-31, are notified by April 30 if they were selected, and, by June 25, must have completed the tutorial for the course Beaver Works selects for them from among the student’s top three choices.

Students who miss the March 31 deadline can still access the tutorials for independent study until Nov. 30, after which time the material is refreshed.

New this year, students can nominate themselves, rather than a teacher, etc. From the beaverworks.ll.mit.edu site, click on the BWSI tab, scroll down to the “application page” link and click on the “self-register” link.

In 2021, BWSI served over 330 students from over 200 high schools in 30 states.

MIT Beaver Works encourages STEM teachers to use their materials. They will help high schools create similar programs.