Free screening of Ken Burns’ ‘Vietnam War’

ELLSWORTH — Over the next several weeks, the Ellsworth Public Library will present free screenings of episodes 2-10 of “The Vietnam War,” the newest documentary from filmmaker Ken Burns.

Screenings take place on Saturdays at 1 p.m. The first screening, on Nov. 4, will be at the library. The rest of the screenings, Nov. 11 through Dec. 16, will take place at the Moore Community Center.

The Ellsworth Public Library is one of 50 libraries nationwide selected to take part in this project.

The film tells the epic story of the conflict as it has never before been told on film. “The Vietnam War” features testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and the losing sides. Visit pbs.org/vietnamwar.

For more information about the screenings, call the library at 667-6363.