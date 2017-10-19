‘Frankenstein’ returns to The Grand

ELLSWORTH — The National Theatre of London’s “Frankenstein” will be screened in high definition at The Grand on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Filmmaker Danny Boyle’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s horror classic for the stage stars the two actors most famous for playing Sherlock Holmes on television in the 21st century: Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.

Cumberbatch is Victor Frankenstein and Miller is his creation at 2 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., the actors reverse roles, with Cumberbatch as the creature and Miller as the doctor. The plot closely follows the original novel. Frankenstein’s bewildered creature, childlike in innocence but grotesque in form, is cast out into a hostile world by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

General admission tickets for each screening cost $15 for adults/seniors, $12 for Grand members/military and $10 for students/Industry Night. Visit the box office, call 667-9500 or visit at www.grandonline.org.