Former TV reporter discusses what it’s like to be a published author 

BAR HARBOR — Maine author Anna Crowley Redding, a former reporter recognized by the Associated Press and the recipient of multiple Edward R. Murrow awards, now focuses her detective skills on digging up great stories for kids which, as it turns out, is her true passion. Join the Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 for a presentation during which Redding discusses what it’s like to be a published author.

Redding is the author of many nonfiction picture books, chapter books and middle grade books including “Black Hole Chasers: The Amazing True Story of an Astronomical Breakthrough,” “Google It: A History of Google” and “Courage Like Kate: The True Story of a Girl Lighthouse Keeper.” She will discuss her writing and research process and will answer questions from the audience.

Before diving into the deep end of writing for children, Redding’s first career was as an Emmy-award winning investigative television reporter, anchor and journalist.

This event is a hybrid program and registration is required to attend either in person at the library or on Zoom. Register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/redding or email [email protected].