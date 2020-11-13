Former restaurant location now home to salon

TRENTON — According to Sarah Norwood, owner of Revive Salon, located on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton, “everyone needs a little pick-me-up every once in a while.” That is the inspiration behind the name of her full-service salon, which offers hair, waxing, nail and tanning services.

The same philosophy can apply to the building.

For years, the lot where Norwood leases her salon was the location of the falling-down structure that used to be The Bronze Lantern restaurant. A bit of an attraction in its own right, the former restaurant was leveled last spring by property owner Bill Labelle.

“A couple people have mentioned that to me,” Norwood said of clients who point out that she has revived the space. They are impressed with “what the space was before and what it has become.”

As previously reported in the Mount Desert Islander, Labelle began construction on a new structure last year, with plans to tailor the building to its new tenants.

Norwood was enticed by the “for lease” sign at the new building’s construction site. After traveling to and from her Trenton home where she lives with her husband and two small children, she decided to check the space out as a potential location to move her salon that was already in operation on Water Street in Ellsworth.

The Water Street location was small and the economic shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic had Norwood ready for change.

After the shutdown, Norwood said she was looking to ramp things up and wanted to do “something to get me out of my seat.”

So, Norwood met with Labelle and began discussing moving her business.

While making plans with Labelle in August to move the salon, Norwood reports that Labelle told her, “Give me a month and a half and I’ll have you in here.” True to that timeline, Norwood opened for business on Sept. 7.

“When I walked in, it was ready,” she recalled, with everything from the painting to the hardware finished. After a two-day move and adding some finishing touches, “it was easy and effortless,” she said.

The move from Ellsworth to Trenton has been a busy one, Norwood said, with traffic from the bustling road bringing in new clients curious about the new space as well as her established clientele.

Norwood and her staff are keeping busy.

“I feel like we’ve been just as busy, sometimes, if not busier” than before the onset of the coronavirus, Norwood said. She explains the unfortunate factor that some business owners are not comfortable opening their doors yet, leaving clients looking for a new stylist.

“I’m all about doing my part to keep people safe,” Norwood said in response to the pandemic. She and her staff follow public health guidelines that require the use of masks and hand sanitizer and she asks clients screening questions upon their arrival for salon services.

“People are really cooperative about it,” she said.

Norwood has been doing hair for the last eight years. The expansion of her salon is a continuation of a longtime dream.

Norwood said operating her own business was “my goal from the get-go.”

Those interested can contact the salon at 610-4613 and visit its Facebook page.