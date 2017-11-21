Former poet laureate to read from new novel

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Baron Wormser will give a reading from his new novel, “Tom o’ Vietnam,” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m.

“Tom o’ Vietnam” traces the travels of a Vietnam vet in the fall of 1982. Tom o’ Vietnam is an American road novel and “an evocation and investigation of Shakespeare’s King Lear,” according to a press release. “Like Tom o’ Bedlam, Tom is hiding out, ‘impersonating a person,’ as he puts it. Tom journeys on one bus after another across a landscape that makes him wonder what he was fighting for. From Santa Fe to Washington, D.C., he meets fellow Americans who have their own stories to tell and who wonder about his. Along the way, he spends time with his three sisters, all the while attempting to deal with the demons of the war and the ghosts of the Shakespearean tragedy he carries with him. ‘Tom o’ Vietnam’ blends poetry, history and dark wit, as it bears witness to the depths of eloquence and grief, anger and endurance.”

Wormser is the author of nine books of poetry and a poetry chapbook. He is the co-author of two books about teaching poetry and the author of a memoir, a book of short stories and a novel. He teaches in the Fairfield University MFA program. He also is the founding director of Frost Place Conference on Poetry and Teaching in Franconia, N.H.

He has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. Wormser was Maine’s poet laureate from 2000 to 2005. He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Maine at Augusta in 2005.

Books will be available for sale and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.