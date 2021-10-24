Former ANP ranger gives online talk about latest book 

BAR HARBOR — Kristen Britain wrote and published the first book in her Green Rider series while she was a ranger at Acadia National Park. Recently, she published the seventh book in the award-winning series. Join her for a virtual talk about her new book “Winterlight” with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

The Green Rider series follows the adventures of messenger, magic wielder and knight Karigan G’ladheon. In this latest book, she fights to save king and country from dark magic and a looming war. The series has been noted for its immersive world-building as well as its band of characters. Much of the series has been inspired by the natural world on Mount Desert Island.

Britain grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York, where she started her first novel – an undersea fantasy featuring herself and her friends – at the age of 9. She published her first book, a cartoon collection called, “Horses and Horsepeople,” at 13. In 1987, she completed a degree in film production, with a minor in writing, at Ithaca College. After graduation, she began a career as a ranger with the National Park Service, enabling her to work in a variety of natural and historical settings. The first book in her Green Rider series was published in 1998.

Copies of “Winterlight” and Britain’s other books will be on sale at the event’s sponsor, Sherman’s Books, at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the program. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/britain or email [email protected]