Former Acadia superintendent to give online talk 

BAR HARBOR—Former Acadia National Park Superintendent Sheridan Steele spent 38 years in the National Park Service before retiring in 2015. He has collected stories of his time in the NPS for a new book, “From Bear Dens to the Oval Office.” Join Steele for a virtual author talk on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library on Zoom.

The stories cover different parts of his position, including wildlife management, search and rescue, visitor orientation and educational services, amusing visitor incidents and staff recollections, land conservation and working on special projects to expand or improve the national parks. During the course of his career, Steele met or hosted numerous dignitaries including President Clinton, President Obama (and the First Family), the Emperor and Empress of Japan, Pope John Paul II and members of Congress. Stories are organized by park assignments, including his 12 years as the superintendent at Acadia. Many of the stories are illustrated with photos from Steele’s photo library of more than 100,000 slides and digital photographs taken during his time in the national parks.

Steele has been married to his wife, Barb, a registered nurse, for 48 years. Together they have two children, two grandchildren and seven granddogs, all residing in Colorado. They have visited numerous national parks in the U.S. and around the world.

Copies of Steele’s book can be purchased through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books in person, by calling (207) 288-4245 or online at shermans.com. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/steele or email [email protected].