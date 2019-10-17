Forelle Trio to play

ELLSWORTH — Forelle Trio, comprised of violinist Richard Hsu, cellist Noreen Silver and pianist Phillip Silver, will play works by Bloch and Mendelssohn in a midday concert at Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Moore Community Center.

The concert is sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with help from the City of Ellsworth. The trio was formed in 2017 and each member enjoys an active career as soloist, chamber musician and teacher.

Cellist Noreen Silver was born and grew up in Glasgow, Scotland. Her studies took her to London’s Royal College of Music and to Boston’s New England Conservatory as the recipient of a Rotary International Fellowship.

It was in Boston that she met her husband, pianist Phillip Silver, and together they formed the Silver Duo. Their performances have featured live and recorded broadcasts on three continents. Her professional experience includes several years in Seattle’s Northwest Chamber Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Scottish Opera, Boston Opera, London’s BBC Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

She is now principal cellist of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and has appeared as soloist with the orchestra on several occasions. Silver is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Maine, teaching cello and chamber music. She has been a faculty member at ECMI since 2015.

Phillip Silver is an internationally acclaimed solo and collaborative artist. Along with performances, recordings and broadcasts for national radio in the United States, Britain, Israel, Europe and Scandinavia, he recorded several compact discs for both the Koch/Schwann and Toccata Classics labels. His most recent recording, a CD of music by the German-Jewish composer Bernhard Sekles, was released on the Toccata Classics label in London.

Over the course of his career he has performed with artists including Denes Zsigmondy, Jian Wang, Elmar Oliveira, Albert Markov and Alexander Markov. Silver has also been a member of the Van Leer Chamber Players in Jerusalem, the Rachmaninov Trio in the U.K. and the Silver Duo.

Hsu is an active soloist and chamber musician. He has performed with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, the Clarion Society, Early Music New York, the New York State Baroque Ensemble, American Classical Orchestra and Concert Royal. He was formerly Associate Concertmaster of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. He performed as soloist and concertmaster with the Moscow Ballet at the Spoleto Festival USA. He holds a bachelor’s degree and performer diploma in violin performance from Indiana University School of Music and furthered his studies at Manhattan School of Music. He currently teaches violin and chamber music in Ellsworth and Bangor. He performs with his wife Heidi Powell in BOOM, the Baroque Orchestra of Maine.

