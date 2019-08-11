‘Foodscape Revolution’ is topic

BAR HARBOR — Brie Arthur will discuss her landscape design technique of “foodscaping” in a lecture Monday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Beatrix Farrand Society’s Garland Farm.

Focused on plants that thrive in Maine, Arthur will explain how to layer hardy perennials and natives in with favorite vegetables, and how pairing edibles in a traditional ornamental landscape increases biodiversity and adds purpose to everyday spaces. She will explain easy foodscaping strategies, including how to plant a bed edge to deter browsing mammals.

“This will be is a fast-paced, informative presentation that leaves attendees inspired and ready to foodscape,” organizers said.

Arthur is a grower, propagator, author and television correspondent who devotes her expertise to promoting the hobby of home gardening across America.

Her debut book, “The Foodscape Revolution,” became a bestseller.

She serves as an ambassador for Soil3 organic compost, appears as a correspondent on the PBS Television show “Growing a Greener World,” serves as vice president of horticulture at the online retailer Gardenuity and as vice president of the International Plant Propagators Society. She is on the executive board of the North Carolina Botanic Garden.

Arthur was honored as the first recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s Emerging Horticultural Professional Award for her efforts in connecting a new generation to the art of growing.

Her second book, “Gardening with Grains,” is due to be released in the fall.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Students attend for free. Pre-registration required; contact programs@beatrixfarrandsociety.org.