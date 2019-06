The Boston-based Lichtenburg Trio will perform at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. The program is a benefit for the Westside Food Pantry/Backpack Program. Performers will include Amos Lawrence, concertmaster of the Brookline Symphony Orchestra on violin, Armine Karapetian Donato on piano and Miriam Eckelhoefer on cello. Contact 244-3229.