Food for Thought series focuses on LifeFlight  

BAR HARBOR – Working with local EMS and hospitals, LifeFlight of Maine, a nonprofit emergency medical helicopter service serving Maine and New England, transports more than 2,200 patients each year with helicopters, an airplane and dedicated ground ambulances. More than 28,000 patients and families have been served since LifeFlight began in 1998, including more than 800 people from Mount Desert Island.

For October’s Food for Thought presentation sponsored by Acadia Senior College, Thomas Judge, executive director of LifeFlight of Maine, will discuss Maine’s integrated critical care transport system and how the organization is working to build a sustainable model for rural critical care and transport. The presentation will take place on Zoom Oct. 23 at noon.

Judge also serves as executive director for the LifeFlight Foundation, a nonprofit charity that funds aviation infrastructure, medical equipment and outreach education. He is a founding board member of the Association of Critical Care Transport and is also active with the International Helicopter Safety Symposium, a joint FAA and industry work group. As a practicing paramedic, Judge is interested in patient safety, the effects of healthcare policy and issues of access and equity in the provision of rural medical care.

To register for this event, email [email protected] or contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.