Folk art on display at Jesup

BAR HARBOR — The work of folk artist Lee Neary will be on display during the month of June in the periodicals room of the Jesup Memorial Library.

The exhibit will be featured as part of Art Walk Bar Harbor Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.

Neary began carving on the weekends when he was traveling around the country as a supervisor of construction projects, organizers said. His first work focused on people in different trades like ironworkers and concrete finishers.

When a recession hit the construction industry, Neary switched to carving full time. He carves what he calls “wise old sayings” and currently has about 185 sayings carved.

The founder of the American Visionary Art Museum, Rebecca Alban Hoffberger, wrote that Neary’s work “emits his rye insight on modern life and human nature. He is one of the few artists that seems to only get better as time runs swiftly along for the rest of us.”

Contact Laura Edwards at 288-4245 or ledwards@jesuplibrary.org.