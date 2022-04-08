FOA holds roadside cleanup after two-year hiatus

BAR HARBOR — After missing two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friends of Acadia will host its 21st Annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup on Saturday, April 30, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

This community volunteer event brings together friends, families, neighbors and organizations to celebrate Earth Day and beautify Mount Desert Island and Trenton by cleaning up roadside trash.

Registration to participate is now open. Individuals and groups are encouraged to pre-register on the Friends of Acadia website at www.friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/earth-day-roadside-cleanup before April 22.

“We’re thrilled to be back in action this year,” said Nikki Burtis, Friends of Acadia’s stewardship coordinator, who is organizing the event for the first time this year. “Being a part of the cleanup is a wonderful way to take pride in our communities, celebrate Earth Day and welcome spring. This event kicks off our volunteer field season in Acadia and Mount Desert Island, and we’re so happy to be back together.”

Crews are assigned a cleanup location and given a meet-up place after they register. Volunteer crews collect and bag trash that is later picked up by Maine Department of Transportation. Many churches, work groups or organizations sign up together as a community volunteer project. If you have event-related questions, call Burtis at (207) 288-3934.

This year’s event sponsors include Acadia Shops, Asticou Inn, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor Savings and Loan, Bluenose Inn, Burdick & Associates Landscape Design, Dawnland, Fiore Artisan Oils and Vinegars, Galyn’s, Hannaford, Knowles Company, Lynam Agencies, John Williams Boat Company, Machais Savings Bank, Maine DOT, MDI Grows, MDI Hospital and William Blair & Company.

For more information about Friends of Acadia, go to www.friendsofacadia.org.