FNB supports youth mental health training at Camp Beech Cliff

BAR HARBOR – First National Bank recently contributed $8,000 to Camp Beech Cliff to support Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) course training.

The bank’s contribution helped provide Camp Beech Cliff instructors YMHFA training to teach the course to fellow CBC staff and adults in Hancock County. Additional funding sources included Maine Community Foundation, Healthy Acadia and the Stroud Fund.

The YMHFA program from the National Council of Mental Wellbeing is designed to teach adults how to recognize signs and symptoms of adolescents who are experiencing mental health challenges, struggling with addiction or are in crisis and connect them with appropriate care. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

“We’re proud to support our local community at Camp Beech Cliff,” said Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank. “The Youth Mental Health First Aid training is a great addition to their already remarkable programming on MDI.”

If you would like to help or learn more, visit Camp Beech Cliff online at www.campbeechcliff.org.