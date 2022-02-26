FNB makes $100K donation to MDI Hospital

BAR HARBOR — First National Bank has made a $100,000 donation to MDI Hospital to go toward its new MRI machine.

According to the hospital’s website, the new wide-bore machine will offer “increased comfort for a variety of patients including anxious patients, larger patients and patients who like more space. In addition to more headroom, our advanced system delivers high-field, high-quality imaging in less time than a traditional open MRI.”

“MDI Hospital is a vital part of our ecosystem in Hancock County,” said Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank. “Our contribution will help support them in serving the health and wellness of our community for years to come.”

Learn more at www.mdihospital.org.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties. For more information, call (800) 564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.