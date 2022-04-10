FNB donates to food pantries 

BAR HARBOR — First National Bank has made donations totaling $17,500 to 29 food pantries in the bank’s market area.

“First National Bank is grateful for the critical services that our food pantries provide to our neighbors in need,” said Tony C. McKim, the bank’s president and CEO. “As a Maine community bank, it is our goal to respond to the needs of these vital organizations that serve and help families put food on the table.”

Food pantries that received donations include Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Bread of Life Food Pantry in Swan’s Island, Westside Food Pantry in Southwest Harbor and Loaves & Fishes in Ellsworth.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties.

For more information about First National Bank, call (800) 564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.