Saturday - May 09, 2020
Flash! in the Pans, a steel drum band that usually plays an annual Fathers' Day concert in Bar Harbor, announced they will not be playing for the 2020 summer concert season. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Flash! in the Pans cancels summer 2020 season 

May 9, 2020 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

BROOKSVILLE — Flash! in the Pans and Planet Pan steel bands will not be performing this summer due to COVID-19 and Maine’s ‘stay safer’ regulations. Nonprofit organizations that were scheduled to host benefit street dances this summer will keep their dates for summer 2021. 

But don’t hang up your dancing shoes for good. Depending on state recommendations, band members hope to be back in the fall with community performances to benefit scholarships for student steel band classes. Stay tuned! 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *