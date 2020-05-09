Flash! in the Pans cancels summer 2020 season 

BROOKSVILLE — Flash! in the Pans and Planet Pan steel bands will not be performing this summer due to COVID-19 and Maine’s ‘stay safer’ regulations. Nonprofit organizations that were scheduled to host benefit street dances this summer will keep their dates for summer 2021.

But don’t hang up your dancing shoes for good. Depending on state recommendations, band members hope to be back in the fall with community performances to benefit scholarships for student steel band classes. Stay tuned!