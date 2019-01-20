‘Flamingo of Love’ to return to Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Mike Perlman’s play “The Summoning of the Flamingo of Love,” is set to be performed at The Criterion Theatre Feb. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.

An absurdist comedy, the play tells the story of young Johan, the Magical Prince of the Magical Swans, and his quest to find his Magically Magical One True Magical Love. Johan finds help along the way from a group of rapping trees, The Designers of the Pillow of Plaid, wrestler Macho Ultimate, and the star of the movie “Footloose.”

Tickets are $12 – $20. Visit criteriontheatre.org.