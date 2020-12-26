First Valentine Award given to MDNA 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Nov. 8, Seaside UCC presented its inaugural Valentine Award to Mount Desert Nursing Association’s Director Heather Lewis and Clinical Director Christine Mild.

MDNA is dedicated to serving the health care needs of Mount Desert Island’s seasonal and year-round residents. They have skilled registered nurses who provide quality in-home care to all ages. The association also supports community health by offering preventive and educational programs.

Seaside UCC’s Valentine Award was created in 2019 from a bequest from Seal Harbor’s Valentine family. Each year, Seaside designates an outreach partner to receive the award and a $1,000 unrestricted contribution in recognition of their work and support for their nonprofit mission. The Valentine Award will be presented at a community dinner in Seaside’s Parish Hall to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

The 2020 dinner was postponed due to the pandemic. This year’s award was presented to the MDNA during a physically-distant Sunday morning worship program in Wadsworth Park, which Seaside owns and maintains.

To learn more about Seaside UCC (seasideuccmdi.org) or to nominate a 2021 award recipient, contact Lee Maldonado at 276–5521 or email [email protected].