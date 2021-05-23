First National Bank recognizes National EMS Week 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—First National Bank made donations totaling $2,400 to 12 Emergency Medical Service organizations, including Southwest Harbor-Tremont Nursing Service, to commemorate National EMS Week.

National EMS Week was started in 1974 by President Gerald Ford as a way to celebrate and recognize EMS personnel. This year, National EMS Week ran from May 16 through May 21.

“We’re honored to celebrate and support the dedication of those who provide day-to-day lifesaving services in our communities,” stated First National Bank President and CEO Tony McKim. “Thank you for all that you’ve done this past year, and every year.”