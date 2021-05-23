Sunday - May 23, 2021
First National Bank's Senior Banking Consultant Felice Janes presents Southwest Harbor-Tremont Nursing Service a check for $200 in honor of National EMS Week.  PHOTO COURTESY OF FIRST NATIONAL BANK 

First National Bank recognizes National EMS Week 

May 23, 2021 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBORFirst National Bank made donations totaling $2,400 to 12 Emergency Medical Service organizations, including Southwest Harbor-Tremont Nursing Service, to commemorate National EMS Week.  

National EMS Week was started in 1974 by President Gerald Ford as a way to celebrate and recognize EMS personnelThis year, National EMS Week ran from May 16 through May 21.  

“We’re honored to celebrate and support the dedication of those who provide day-to-day lifesaving services in our communities,” stated First National Bank President and CEO Tony McKim. “Thank you for all that you’ve done this past year, and every year.”  