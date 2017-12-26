‘Fire of ’47’ on TV

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society’s documentary, “The Fire of ‘47,” will air in its entirety on ABC, Channel 7, on Monday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m. on the program “Living Acadia.”

The one-hour program will feature the documentary as well as red-carpet footage from the premiere at The Criterion Theatre, where the stars of the film were interviewed.

“So many people have seen the film, beyond our wildest dreams,” said Debbie Dyer of the historical society. “We are very appreciative for the opportunity for a bigger audience to see the film as part of ‘Living Acadia’’s one-hour New Year special.”

The program is being sponsored by Swan Agency, Sotheby’s International Real Estate. Living Acadia TV is a production by Mike Perlman and Kim Swan shown on ABC7 and Fox22.