ROCKLAND—Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge (FOMCI) will debut a series of new videos showcasing the work of the wildlife refuge on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Timber & Frame Media produced these videos that feature spectacular footage of seabirds on refuge islands. Ben Severance, Timber & Frame’s founder and CEO, along with others, will share stories about filming on Maine’s wild islands. Register at bit.ly/film-islands. The program also will be livestreamed on the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands NWR Facebook page. For information, call 594-0600 ext. 5.