Film tackles homelessness

BAR HARBOR — A film based on a true story of homeless people seeking shelter at a public library will be screened May 21-23 at Reel Pizza. The screenings, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. both days, are presented in concert with the Jesup Memorial Library and the YWCA Mount Desert Island.

A representative from the library will introduce the film at each screening.

The organizations will also host a discussion about homelessness on MDI Friday, May 24, at 3 p.m. at the Jesup.

The film tells the story of a group of homeless people in Cincinnati who stage a sit-in at the library to seek shelter from a bitter cold snap.

Emilio Estevez directed the movie and stars in it along with actors Jeffrey Wright, Christian Slater, Jena Malone, Alec Baldwin, Gabrielle Union and Michael Kenneth Williams. The film is based on an actual event that happened in Salt Lake City.

Contact 288-4245 or athomas@jesuplibrary.org.