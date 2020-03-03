Film showing

MOUNT DESERT — The Local Film Series at the Northeast Harbor Library will screen the film “Deep Waters” on Wednesday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

The 1948 film is based on the novel “Spoonhandle,” written by Ruth Moore in 1946. It follows the path of a young troubled boy, orphaned, trying to find a place for himself in a small town where he’s come to board. Some fishermen, who knew his father, help him out. “Deep Waters” was nominated for an Oscar in 1949 for its storm at sea special effects and was the first film to be broadcast by satellite across America in 1976. The film directed by Henry King and stars Dana Andrews, Jean Peters and Cesar Romero.

The screening is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.