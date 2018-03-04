Film to raise money for food pantry

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Food Pantry will host a fundraising screening of “A Place at the Table” at The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, March 18, at 7 p.m.

The film is a Sundance-nominated documentary investigating incidents of hunger experienced by millions of Americans and proposed solutions to the problem. A $5 donation at the door is suggested, all of which will go to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.

The mission of the pantry is to provide a welcoming environment for the distribution of food and other household products free of charge to Hancock County residents in need of assistance.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.