BAR HARBOR — Paintings and drawings created by the ArtWaves MDI figure study class will be on display at the Jesup Memorial Library throughout December.

The show features artwork by Paul Weathersby, Liz Cutler, Anna Walker, Sally Littlefield, Charles Zeph, Brian Caine and Margaret Beaulieu. The class meets weekly at ArtWaves MDI in Town Hill and is taught by instructor Robert Pollien.

Visit artwavesmdi.org. Call the Jesup at 288-4245.