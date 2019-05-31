Fiddler La Casse to play

BAR HARBOR — Fiddler Gus La Casse will perform Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. La Casse, described as a dynamic fiddler, plays both standards of the Cape Breton and Acadian genres as well as his own solo material.

La Casse is an active solo performer and plays with various other musicians throughout Downeast Maine. He was the 2014 student in residence at The Acadia School of Traditional Music. He also appeared on the Canadian international television broadcast from the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2014. In 2016, he traveled to Ireland as part of the Young Tradition Vermont touring group and played at the legendary Club Passim, which is an American folk club, in Cambridge, Mass.

In 2018, La Casse was a featured musician at the 2018 American Folk Festival in Bangor. He is a senior at Mount Desert Island High School.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served. Contact 288-4245.