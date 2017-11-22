Festival of trees planned

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Nursery School’s annual Festival of Trees will be held at the school on Tracy Road in Northeast Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Community members can view the trees, all decorated by area businesses, and vote on their favorites. There is no admission charge. Snacks, hot chocolate and hot cider will be available by donation.

Businesses paid $100 if they wanted to decorate a tree themselves or $150 to sponsor a tree to be decorated by someone chosen by the nursery school.

All proceeds benefit the nursery school.