Festival finale

BAR HARBOR — Francis Fortier will conduct the Bar Harbor Festival String Orchestra in Mozart’s Concerto in E-Flat Major, K. 449 on Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in the 15th Annual Bob Noonan Memorial Concert. Antonio Galera Lopez will be the piano soloist.

Along with the Mozart Piano Concerto, the program includes Geminiani’s Concerto Grosso in C based on the Violin Sonata, Opus V/3 by Corelli and Tchaikowsky’s lyrical Serenade for Strings.

Fortier has been active the last 35 years as a conductor with both the Bar Harbor Festival String Orchestra in an expanded series of concerts in New York City and the tri-state area, and various high school, college, university, and community orchestras during his artist-in-residence programs in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states under the aegis of the Bar Harbor Music Festival’s National Touring Program.

Fortier studied conducting with Jorge Mester at the The Juilliard School of Music, with Rudolph Thomas at Columbia University and with John Barnett at the National Orchestral Association. The inspiration to establish a string orchestra as the musical core of the Bar Harbor Music Festival came when Fortier was apprentice to Yehudi Menuhin, conductor and violin soloist of the Bath Festival Orchestra of England.

Fortier will also present the final Festival Young Audience Concert on Monday, Aug. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. These free Young Audience Concerts are interactive, informal, events presented to entertain, educate and inspire the young and the not-so-young.

The Festival Gala will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 8 p.m. at the College of The Atlantic’s Gates Center.

Fortier will conduct the String Orchestra and Jeffrey Ellenberger will be the Assistant Conductor in music by J.S. Bach, Scarmolin and Mozart. The program also includes Deborah Fortier’s Dream Waltz and the St. Paul’s Suite by Gustav Holst. Violin soloists will be Ellenberger and Janey Choi.

The String Orchestra will be performing two entirely different programs on July 26 and July 28. An optional pre-concert buffet dinner will be offered at the Gates Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Ellenberger, Concertmaster and Assistant Conductor of the Bar Harbor Festival String Orchestra, has performed with the Brooklyn Philharmonic, New York City Opera, the New Jersey Symphony, Greenwich Symphony and Stamford Symphony. Ellenberger also plays the viola and mandolin, and conducts the New York Mandolin Orchestra.

Pianist and composer Deborah Fortier is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and the Villa Schifanoia Graduate School of Applied Arts in Florence, Italy. In addition to an active career as a teacher, she has been Associate Director of the Bar Harbor Music Festival since meeting her husband in 1979. In 2014, she initiated a Young Audience Series at the Festival. Fortier has composed several sets of piano works.

In Bar Harbor, regular tickets are $30 and student tickets are $15. Gala tickets are $45. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat. The pre-concert dinner price of $45 includes tax and gratuity.

Visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org or contact 288-5744.