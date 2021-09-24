Festival celebrates area’s night skies 

BAR HARBOR — This year’s Acadia Night Sky Festival, scheduled for Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, will include lectures, workshops, family activities and “Stars Over Sand Beach,” with Acadia National Park rangers describing what can be seen – or imagined if it’s cloudy – in the night sky.

This one-hour program will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Maine artist Lori Tremblay will give a free lecture, Mapping the Heavens, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Moore Auditorium at the Schoodic Institute.

Acadia artist-in-residence Imma Barrera will present Under the Night Sky, a virtual event that will be live streamed on Acadia’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

A virtual lecture, The Sleep Revolution: Biology of Light, will be presented by Dr. Allan Pack, a sleep medicine specialist at the University of Pennsylvania, at 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Check the Acadia Night Sky Festival website for information on how to join this webinar.

Starting at dusk on Friday, families can enjoy a free movie, “Muppets from Space,” under the stars in Agamont Park in Bar Harbor.

ArtWaves, in Town Hill, will host hands-on activities for children and families every day of the festival. Check the festival’s website for details, times and costs.

On the Blue Hill peninsula, Castine Kayak Adventures will lead a Bioluminescent & Star Gazing Paddle starting a 6 p.m. all five evenings of the festival. The cost is $85 per person. According to Castine Kayak Adventures, participants will “explore the constellations of stars in the night sky” and float “in the midst of bioluminescent organisms in the water that swirl and light up with every stroke of your paddle.”

This will be the twelfth annual Acadia Night Sky Festival which, according to its organizers, celebrates “the largest expanse of naturally dark sky east of the Mississippi River” and where “the Milky Way shines bright.” The aim of the festival is to “promote the protection and enjoyment of Downeast Maine’s night sky as a valuable natural resource.”