BAR HARBOR — Gail and Rick Leiser will host the 14th annual Galyn’s art show at Galyn’s Restaurant on Sunday, June 16, from 3-6 p.m.

Paintings from the Argosy Gallery will include Mediterranean Memoire by Nancy J. Hill. Many other artists will also be on hand. Food, art and prizes including those determined by participant voting for the “People’s Choice Honors” will be available.

Contact 288-9226.