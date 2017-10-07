Father, daughter to exhibit paintings

MOUNT DESERT — Dwight Gagnon and his daughter Amy Gagnon will show their work in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library. A reception on Friday, Oct. 13, from 5-7 p.m. will be open to the public.

The paintings, mostly large oil and acrylics, are of subjects around the family home in Benton Falls, where the family has lived for several generations.

Dwight Gagnon studied biology and art while in college at the University of Maine, Fort Kent. He went on to work in a dental lab and later became a school teacher. It wasn’t for another 40 years that he started painting again with the encouragement of his daughter Amy Gagnon. After seven years of persistence, he is the winner of the 2017 Common Ground Fair Poster Contest. He currently lives in Benton with his wife, Kay, where they keep a large garden and are restoring the family homestead.

Amy Gagnon studied drawing and painting at the University of Maine at Orono. Her work ranges from detailed ink drawings to large-scale landscape murals. She has attended the Haystack Mountain School of Arts and Crafts and is a member of the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators. Her work is shown at the Naturalist’s Notebook in Seal Harbor. She lives with her partner, Kevin Stone, in Bar Harbor.

Visit Sebasticookart.com.

The exhibit will be on display the entire month of October during the library’s operating hours. On occasion, the room is reserved for private use; to be sure to see the exhibit, call ahead to check availability at 276-3333.