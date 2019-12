MOUNT DESERT — Vintage couture outfits from big name designers such as Oscar de la Renta will be on display in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library beginning Dec. 9 and running through the month of December.

These outfits are from a private collection and evoke the glitz and glamour of New York City of decades past. Exotic, eccentric, and elegant dresses, coats, suits and more will decorate the walls.

Contact 276-3333.