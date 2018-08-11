Farrand Society to host two lectures

BAR HARBOR — The Beatrix Farrand Society will present its annual award to landscape architect Thomas Woltz at a gathering Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Maine Seacoast Mission’s Colket Center.

Woltz will also give a lecture about his work. He has worked on many parks throughout the country, including helping to design areas of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Other projects include the Naval Cemetery and Centennial Park in Nashville. Woltz was instrumental in restoring the grounds at Olana in New York, space originally designed by Frederick Church. He focuses on improving the ecology of landscapes to make them more functional for wildlife. Woltz is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects’ Council of Fellows.

On Aug. 15, horticulturist and landscape designer Patrick Cullina will be giving a lecture about his work at 4 p.m. at Garland Farm.

This talk will include a review of Cullina’s current work focusing on site design and plant and material selection. He will focus on his current projects in New York City, above Long Island Sound, on the North Fork of Long Island and on a privately owned island just south of Rockland.

These talks are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available after the talks. Advance registration is requested; contact 581-2937 or [email protected]. Visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.