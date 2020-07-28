Farrand Society hosts free lecture 

BAR HARBOR – The Beatrix Farrand Society will host Dr. Margaret A. Brucia at 4 p.m., Aug. 1. This free lecture, entitled, “Mary Cadwalader Jones: A Friend in Need,” will be held at The Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Road, Northeast Harbor. Attendees can participate either onsite or via Zoom. Registration is required, and can be completed online at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org. Onsite audience size is limited to 50 people, per the building’s COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing.

Mary “Minnie” Cadwalader Jones (1850-1935) is perhaps better known as Beatrix Farrand’s mother and Edith Wharton’s sister-in-law, but she was an accomplished woman in her own right. She hosted a notable literary salon at her home on East 11th Street in New York, bringing together many of the luminaries of her day, including Henry James, John Singer Sargent and Augustus Saint-Gaudens. She worked at Scribner’s as Edith Wharton’s literary agent for many years and worked tirelessly for various wartime charities. She also advocated for hospital reform and used her influence to support nursing as a career for women.

More information is available online at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org. Check the website before arriving at The Neighborhood House to learn of any updates in social distancing protocol that may be in effect at that time.