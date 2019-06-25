Farnsworth at the Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An opening reception for the special exhibition “Treasures of the Farnsworth: Maine Masterworks” will be held Sunday, July 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wendell Gilley Museum. The exhibition features masterpieces of Maine landscape painting and avian art, and will be on view between June 28 and Oct. 16.

The exhibition was organized by the Farnsworth Museum especially for the Wendell Gilley Museum. It is a mini-history of American art, featuring artists such as Fitz Henry Lane, George Inness, Robert Henri, Marsden Hartley, Emily Muir, Neil Welliver, Louise Nevelson, Jamie Wyeth and Bernard Langlais.

“Paintings and sculpture in the show carry us across Maine, including a stop in our own Southwest Harbor, and celebrate the avian form and a joyful connection to nature,” said event organizers. “Our aim is to share this outstanding art as widely as possible.”

Contact 244-7555.