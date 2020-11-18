Famous Seamus to the rescue – again  

TRENTON— The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton is a life-saving shelter with a mission to always go the extra mile for the animals in its care. Recently, a 10-month old lab mix puppy named Twitch underwent emergency surgery to treat a rare, life–threatening skin infection. The $6,000 medical procedure was not in the shelter’s vet care budget.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7-year–old Seamus Colby of Bar Harbor and the SPCA will hold a fundraiser to help cover the medical expenses for Twitch. There will be a raffle and bake sale at the SPCA facility at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Colby is no stranger to the SPCA. During this past summer, he held several bake sale fundraisers at his home in Bar Harbor to help defray costs of other SPCA shelter animals who had higher–than–average medical costs.

“Famous Seamus has been a real champion for the SPCA animals,” said SPCA spokesperson Cole Mastroserio, who continued, “He is a little boy with big dreams who simply wants to help the shelter animals any way he can.”

For more information, visit the SPCA of Hancock County’s Facebook page or Colby’s Facebook page, Famous Seamus Colby.