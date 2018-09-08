Family ties are talk topic

BAR HARBOR — Jasmine Wallace of Villanova University will give the second annual Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture Friday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Wallace’s talk is called “How’s your momma? How Kinship Shapes Identity.”

“It will explore how who we are and who we grow up to be is a reflection not only of our immediate families, but also of our respective villages and our various kinships,” event organizers said. “Wallace explores the kinds of family resemblances that we carry with us in our most subtle of gestures: hugging a friend in a time of grief, creating comedic relief during tense discussion, or leaning back to stroke one’s chin while in deep reflection. These simple acts are reverberations of kinships that come to constitute our identities.”

Wallace and Hammond studied together at the University of Memphis.

“Paul served as an important influence in the development of my own philosophical voice,” Wallace said. “As I enter the dissertation writing stage of my philosophical career, I carry Paul’s voice, creativity, critical thought and sensitivity with me.”

The Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture was established in 2016. Hammond, the son of Debby and Scott Hammond of Bar Harbor and a graduate of the Mount Desert Island High School, passed away in 2015. The lecture series brings a noted speaker on philosophy for a talk that explores philosophy for a lay audience.

Hammond, a MDI native and professor of philosophy, was passionate about discussing ideas and current events, as well as promoting well-reasoned and logical arguments and debate.

For more information on the Paul Hammond Memorial Fund, contact Ruth Eveland, Library Director at 288-4245 or reveland@jesuplibrary.org. For more information on the talk, contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.