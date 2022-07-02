Family Science Night to include ecosystem dynamics exhibit

BAR HARBOR — MDI Historical Society is participating in this year’s Family Science Night at the MDI Biological Laboratory on Wednesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. at the lab’s Cserr Courtyard. Jane Disney of MDIBL, Raney Bench of the Historical Society and local artist Jennifer Steen Booher will join scientists and students in the pavilion, inviting the community to engage in science and history.

At the Historical Society’s booth, Disney will be available to discuss changes in marine ecosystems, and climate change impacts on species such as eelgrass, green crabs and ribbon worms. Green crabs feature prominently in artist Booher’s traveling exhibit “We Change With Them,” a six-image series exploring shifting ecosystem dynamics resulting from climate change in the Gulf of Maine.

The MDI Historical Society published “We Change With Them” in Chebacco in spring 2022 as part of the Landscape of Change project, the Society’s joint initiative with Acadia National Park, Schoodic Institute, Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, College of the Atlantic and A Climate to Thrive.

With support of the Maine Humanities Council and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, the Historical Society was able to create a traveling exhibit and speaker series to bring “We Change With Them” to the community at events such as Family Science Night. Scientists, public health experts, historians and Booher will be available at each program to answer questions and share the work being done to document and respond to climate change. All images in the series will be available for viewing.

Registration for Family Science Night is encouraged at https://mdibl.org/event/family-science-night.

For more information on other programs in the “We Change With Them” series, visit www.mdihistory.org/wechangewiththem, email [email protected] or call (207) 276-9323.