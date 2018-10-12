BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library presents a fall family fun day on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants can take a turn at a cider press and meet representatives from local farms as well.

Farmers from the Bar Harbor Community Farm and the Peggy Rockefeller Farms among others will have tables set up around the library.

Kids can make ice cream in a bag, as well as create their own sculpture with grapes and make fun art prints using fruits and veggies like celery, apples and oranges. There will be pumpkins to decorate as well.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.