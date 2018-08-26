BAR HARBOR — Artists Adele Seronde and Jeanne Seronde Perkins present their fifth annual family art show over Labor Day weekend featuring new work from the Perkins, Seronde and Herter families.

The show will be held at Adele Seronde’s studio, 386 Bay View Drive in Bar Harbor. It opens Friday, Aug. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m. The show is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a poetry reading at 2 p.m. Saturday and a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Adele Seronde is a painter, poet and activist. “My mission is to wake people up to the beauty of our Earth, to fill them with curiosity to learn about the diverse and fascinating habits and customs of all living creatures and their habitats,” she says in a statement on her website. “It is about how to love and to know how much we all need each other.”

Jeanne Seronde Perkins works in collage, watercolor, batik, silk, and other media. Her work is also on display this month at Artemis Gallery in Northeast Harbor.