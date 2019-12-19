Falt, Philbrook wed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sarah Elizabeth Falt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Falt of Northeast Harbor, and Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Walton of Salsbury Cove, and Peter Warren Philbrook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Philbrook of Islesford were married at the Southwest Harbor Congregational Church on June 15. Pastor Blake Brown performed the ceremony.

Susan Falt, currently stationed in Japan, was her sister’s maid of honor, and Abraham Philbrook of Bar Harbor was his brother’s best man. Bridesmaids were Katie Walton of Somesville, Brittney Burne of Lamoine, Katherine Philbrook of Bar Harbor and Kristin Dillon of Exeter. Groomsmen were Micah and Josiah Welch of Bar Harbor, André Bois of Cape Cod, Zak Charette of Orono, Kai Malicoat of Alaska and Jacob Taber of Bar Harbor. Flower girls were Noelle Hanson and Mary Hackelberg, and ring bearers were Finnegan Brown and Rein Hanson — all students of the bride. Musicians and vocalists were Christina Spurling, piano; Kristin Dillon, harp; Bree Foley and Katherine Philbrook, vocalists. The reception with dining and swing dancing followed the ceremony across the harbor at a boathouse on the Manset shore.

The bride graduated from Mount Desert Island High School and the College of Charleston in South Carolina. She is currently a teacher at Mirus Academy. The groom also graduated from Mount Desert Island High School and is currently a self-employed lobsterman.

Maternal grandparents of the bride are Susan and the late Jarvis Newman of Southwest Harbor and paternal grandparents are the late Gordon and Ruth Falt of Woolwich. Maternal grandparents of the groom are Bonnie and the late Frank Barrett of Warren, and paternal grandparents are Clayt Collins, Elizabeth Philbrook and the late Raymond Philbrook of Warren.

The couple will make their home on Little Cranberry Island.