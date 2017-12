SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Congregational Church will show the movie “The Case for Christ” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Based on the Gold Medallion Award-winning book, “The Case for Christ” follows Lee Storbel’s journey from atheism to faith through a two-year investigation of the Bible and the life of Jesus Christ.

The film is rated PG. The event is free and open to the public.