‘Exterminating Angel’ premiere to be screened live

ELLSWORTH — The New York Metropolitan Opera’s American premiere of Thomas Adès “The Exterminating Angel,” inspired by the Luis Buñuel film of the same name, will be simulcast in high definition at The Grand on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m.

Hailed by The New York Times at its 2016 Salzburg Festival premiere as “inventive and audacious … a major event,” “The Exterminating Angel” is a surreal fantasy about a dinner party from which the guests can’t escape. Tom Cairns, who wrote the libretto, directs the new production, and Adès conducts his own adventurous new opera.

Rooster Brother and Richard Parks Furniture are local sponsors of the 2017-2018 season of The Met Live in HD at The Grand.

Tickets cost $27 for adults, $25 for Grand members and $20 for students 15 and under. Visit the box office, call 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.