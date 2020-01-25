Exploring censorship in contemporary China

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — University of Maine professor Kristin Vekasi will give a Camden Conference talk “Beyond the Great Firewall: Censorship and Politics in Contemporary China” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1:30-3 p.m. Vekasi will present that the Chinese government has a sophisticated censorship regime, where they directly control or manage the information their citizens can access. This talk explores how information is censored in China, and the implications of censorship for the continued rule of the Chinese Communist Party, China’s foreign relations, and for our own democracy.

Vekasi is an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and School of Policy and International Affairs at the University of Maine. She received her doctorate from the University of Wisconsin and has conducted extensive research and fieldwork across Northeast Asia, particularly in Japan and China. She has been a visiting fellow with the Japan Foundation at Tokyo University, a Fulbright Fellow at Tohoku University, and a Foreign Language and Area Studies Fellow at the Harbin Institute of Technology.

The Camden Conference was founded in 1987 as a nonprofit, non-partisan educational organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues.

Contact 244-7065.